Army pays tribute to slain Army men

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar
Army on Wednesday said that it paid befitting tributes to four of its Army men who were killed by militants during Counter Infiltration operations on 07 August 2018 in Gurez sector in which two militants were killed.
PRO Army, Rajesh Kalai in a statement said that in a solemn ceremony at BB Cantt, Lt Gen AK Bhatt, Chinar Corps Commander and all ranks, paid homage to the martyrs on behalf of a proud nation. In a show of solidarity, SP Vaid, DGP Jammu and Kashmir Police and representatives from other security agencies also joined in to pay their last respects.
“Late Major Kaustubh Prakash Kumar Rane, SM, Rifleman Hameer Singh, Rifleman Mandeep Singh Rawat and Gunner Vikram Jeet Singh sustained bullet injuries during the fierce operation in Kanzalwan, Gurez of Bandipora district. They were provided immediate first aid and evacuated to 92 Base Hospital but unfortunately succumbed to their injuries, Kalia said.
He said “Martyr Major Kaustubh Prakash Kumar Rane, SM, 29 years of age, had joined the Army in 2011 and hailed from Thane, Maharashtra. He is survived by his wife and a son.”
“Martyr Rifleman Hameer Singh, 28 years of age, had joined the Army in 2011 and hailed from Pohkhriyal Gaon, Dunda Tehsil, Uttar Kashi, Uttarakhand. He is survived by his wife and a daughter.”
“Martyr Rifleman Mandeep Singh Rawat was 26 years in age and had joined the Army in 2012. He belonged to Village Shivpur of Kotdwar in Uttarakhand and is survived by his mother.”
“Martyr Gunner Vikram Jeet singh, was 25 years of age and had joined the Army in 2014. He belonged to Village Tepla of Brara Tehsil in Ambala, Haryana and is survived by his wife.”
The mortal remains of the martyrs were flown for last rites to their native places, where they would be laid to rest with full military honours.
“In this hour of grief, the Army stands in solidarity with the bereaved families of the martyrs and remains committed to their dignity and well being.” (KNS)