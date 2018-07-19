Army organizes workshop, cultural programme in Srinagar

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, July 18:
To motivate and encourage the talented youth of the Valley, the Army in coordination with Film and Television Institute of India (FTII), Pune and Society for the Promotion of Indian Classical Music and Culture Amongst Youth (SPIC-MACAY) organised a Workshop cum Cultural Program at Badami Bagh Cantonment on 18 July 2018 wherein over 200 students witnessed the enthralling performances by the artists of SPIC-MACAY and the faculty of FTII explained the various modalities of acting to them.
Shalini Sharma, a renowned Kathak artist, performed a phenomenal Kathak dance and Mrs Ronita Dey, the lead Vocalist, mesmerised the audience with her renditions. A renowned actor and faculty member at FTII, Mr Phonsok Ladakhi addressed the gathering and encouraged the youth to pursue their talents in the diversified field of singing, dancing and acting.