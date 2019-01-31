About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Army organizes Weapon Display in Reasi to woo youth to join it

Published at January 31, 2019 03:15 PM 0Comment(s)1350views


Agencies

Jammu

To motivate the students and people especially the youth to take up Army as a profession, Indian Army organised a Weapon Display on Thursday in Kalal area of Reasi district in Jammu and Kashmir.

“Weapon display was organized in the remote belt of Reasi to encourage our youth to join Indian Army,” Colonel Rajesh Kalia, Udhampur based officiating PRO Defence here said.

He said that the display kindled "patriotic fervor and pride" amongst the youth and helped in making them aware of the most capable and relevant instruments of comprehensive "National Power".

[Representational Pic]

