Army organizes seminar on awareness, prevention of child abuse

Srinagar:
To enlighten the people about the issue of Child Abuse, the Army organised an awareness seminar on Monday at Youth Centre, Sumbal to promote safe childhood and prevent abuse at the first place itself.
Around 70 children were guided by showing videos that people who abuse children are not just strangers but often include people we encounter every day, people who are known to the victims. The children took keen interest in knowing and learning the prevention and understanding this menace. Such initiatives by the Army will further help in educating the youth on such social issues.
