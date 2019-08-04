Army organizes Narwav Cricket League

August 04, 2019 06:00:00 | Rising Kashmir News

As part of its coordinated efforts to encourage sports and amalgamate the local youth with the mainstream, Narwav Cricket League involving 16 teams of villages of Fatehgarh Army Camp commenced at Heewan Sports Ground on 2 August 2019. The tournament was conducted by Rashtriya Rifles Battalion of Himalayan Brigade under the aegis of Dagger Division

Large numbers of local crowd witnessed the match and encouraged players to play hard. The first match was scheduled between Zandafaran Cricket Club, Zandafaran Vs Fatehgarh Sheild Warriors, Fatehgarh which was won by Zandafaran Cricket Club, Zandafaran by 37 runs.

The Cricket Tournament was conducted after a year and it has helped local teams of Cricket to further nurture the sporting culture and motivate youth to play games which demands highest level of fitness.