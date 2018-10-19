About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Army organizes medical camp at Acchan

Published at October 19, 2018


Rising Kashmir News

Srinagar, Oct 18:

Army organized a medical camp at Achhan Village wherein army doctors conducted medical checkup and administered medication to the patients. The spokesperson said over 250 villagers benefitted from this camp. The spokesperson further added the villagers were also briefed about the measures to prevent the outbreak of diseases due to unhygienic living and also emphasized the importance of good hygiene and sanitation. As a goodwill gesture, he said First Aid boxes were donated to Achhan High School during the Medical Camp.

 

 

