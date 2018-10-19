Army organizes medical camp at Acchan

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Oct 18:
Army organized a medical camp at Achhan Village wherein army doctors conducted medical checkup and administered medication to the patients. The spokesperson said over 250 villagers benefitted from this camp. The spokesperson further added the villagers were also briefed about the measures to prevent the outbreak of diseases due to unhygienic living and also emphasized the importance of good hygiene and sanitation. As a goodwill gesture, he said First Aid boxes were donated to Achhan High School during the Medical Camp.