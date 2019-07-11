Army organizes friendly volleyball match at Langate

July 11, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Army Camp Langate organised a friendly volleyball match in which local youth participated. The Army spokesperson said the match was organized with the aim to promote culture of sports in the area and encourage the local youth to develop an active lifestyle for a healthy life.

Giving the details of the match the spokesperson said that both the teams were composed with mix of Army personnel and local youth, which encouraged the youngsters to shine and showcase their talent amongst their teammates.

“The local youth of nearby villages near Army Camp Langate participated in the Volleyball Match with great zeal and enthusiasm. All the participants displayed outstanding sportsmanship during the match which culminated with prize distribution and tea,” the spokesperson said.

The spokesperson said that the local youth including village elders expressed their gratitude to the Army for organising the Volleyball Match and requested for such initiatives in the future as well.