Army organizes capacity building tour for Kashmiri Pandits

July 23, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Chakkigam Army camp under the aegis of Lolab Tigers organized a capacity building tour within the state for 42 Kashmiri Pandit families.

Defence spokesman said in a statement that the aim of such visit was to take the Pandit community members to tourist spots and religious places at Srinagar and Gandharbal. The Kashmiri Pandit families benefitted immensely from the tour, the statement said. “They were also afforded an opportunity to visit Shankracharya temple at Srinagar and Kheerbhawani temple at Gandherbal,’ added the statement.

“Overall, it was an experience filled with learning, exposure and fun for all members. The event was appreciated by Kashmiri Pandit Community who also conveyed their gratitude for organising such events,” added the statement.