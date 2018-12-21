Army organizes capacity building tour for Kashmiri girl students

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, 20 Dec:
Army has organized a 10-day National Integration, Educational & Motivational tour to Delhi and Agra for girl students from various schools and colleges of Kashmir. The tour was flagged off from Badami Bagh Cantonment on Thursday by Maj Gen SK Sharma.
The Army spokesperson said the Tour will entail visits to various premier Educational Institutes like Miranda House, Jesus & Mary College, Lady Hardinge Medical College and will also visit places of rich cultural heritage like the Taj Mahal, Lotus Temple, Qutub Minar, India Gate, etc.
The spokesperson further said that the students will also get unique opportunities to experience Delhi Metro train joyride, Movie at PVR and visits to Kingdom of Dreams, National Rail Museum, National Science Centre and Tank Museum at Delhi. During the flagging off ceremony, the joyous and spirited students said that they are carrying the message of “Peace, Love and Honour” to the various parts of our country.
The parents and teachers, who were present during the flagging off, also expressed their gratitude for conducting such career-oriented tours and further enlightening the bright future of these students.