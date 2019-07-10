Army organises Volleyball tournament at Gurez

July 10, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

The Intra Village Gurez Volleyball Tournament was organised by the Dawar Battalion of the Snow Leopard Brigade from 4 Jul to 8 Jul 2019 at Markut Village.

A total of eight teams of different villages participated in the championship.

The aim of the tournament was to identify the local talent, promote sports activities and enhance the existing bonhomie in the Gurez Valley.

The closely contested final was played between the teams of Village Wampura and Khapuri on 8 Jul 2019.

The toughly contested final was won by Village Wampura in a nail biting finish. The chief Guest presented the trophy and prizes to the champions and runners up team. The Chief Guest, Commander Snow Leopard Brigade during his address to the participants urged the locals to impress upon their children the value of sports and the importance of leading a healthy life.