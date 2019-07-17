Army organises volleyball tournament

July 17, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

An Inter Village Volleyball Tournament was organized by Mike Battalion under the aegis of Pir Panjal Brigade from 12 to 15 July 2019 at Middle School, Thajal.

Five teams from Soni, Churunda, Tillawari, Sukhdar and Thajal villages took part in this tournament. League matches were organised on a knock out basis and the finals were fiercely contested by Tillawari and Thajal teams on 15 July 19 in which Thajal Village team was the winner. The prizes were distributed by the Commanding Officer Mike Battalion to the winners, runner up and the best player.

The event was witnessed by more than 250 spectators and initiative was well appreciated by all present. The event is a testament to the Army’s commitment to provide an opportunity to the youth of the valley to showcase and hone their skills and to groom them to be the future of the Nation.