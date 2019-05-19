About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
May 19, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Army organises volleyball match

Military Garrison Paribal Tekri under the aegis of Watlab Sector, taking one more step towards strengthening the Awaam –Army bond and promoting sports in the region organised friendly Volleyball matches with local volleyball teams of Malangam, Quyil and Muqam today, at Army Camp Malangam.
The youth were invited for the friendly matches in which three sets were played per match. Tea and refreshments were offered at the end of the matches. During the interaction, the youth expressed their keenness to participate in various other sporting events with the Army Teams and requested the Army Camp to organise them in the near future.

 

;