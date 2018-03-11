About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Army organises trek for children

Published at March 11, 2018


Rising Kashmir News

Srinagar, 10 Mar:

Army Saturday organised trekking adventure for the children of Chewa village towards the higher reaches. Careful route recce was conducted before hand to ensure the trek was not tough on the children however a sense of adventure and challenge was also ensured.
The aim of the trek was to channelize the energy of children in a constructive way. The event was followed by joyous games. The children took the adventure trip head on by exploring the forest with full zeal and enthusiasm. The trek was enjoyed by both the students and the teachers also the parents appreciated the efforts taken by the Army to engage the little minds and divert them from their routine activities.

