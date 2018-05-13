Army organises Srinagar tour for students

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar:
To provide an opportunity to the students of remote areas of the Valley to witness the scenic beauty of Srinagar, the Army organised a tour for twenty students from Sagribatpura to Srinagar on 12 May 2018. During the tour, the students visited various places including Dal Lake and the historic Ibaadat-e-Shahadat Museum. The visit provided a much needed exposure of the cultural heritage to the students who were inspired by the beauty of these places. The students were very excited and joyous about the tour and thanked the Army for providing them with such opportunities.