Army organises Shah-e-Hamdan football tournament

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, 08 Oct 2018
Army organised Shah-E-Hamdan Football Tournament which commenced on 28 September 2018 at Tasraligund. The tournament witnessed participation of 12 teams from the region and the final match was played between ‘Dar Brothers’ and ‘Tasraligund A’.
The exciting finale which was cheered by a huge crowd was eventually won by the ‘Dar Brothers’ team who clinched the trophy with the score of 2-1.
During the closing ceremony of the Tournament, prizes were distributed to the winner and runner up teams as well as to the players who displayed excellent football skills during the tournament. Such initiatives by the Army not only promote the value of sports but also help in channelizing the youth towards positivity.