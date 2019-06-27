Army organises medical, dental camp

June 27, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

A medical, dental and veterinary camp was organised in Kanzalwan (Gurez) on Tuesday.

The camp was preceded by a painting competition for the children of Kanzalwan and Bagtor village.

Around 70 children participated in the painting competition. The best paintings were awarded with prizes.

The team of doctors for the camp included one lady Medical Officer, Male Medical Officer, Dental Officer and Veterinary Officer alongwith personnel from Civil Administration too.

Apart from treating patients and distributing free medicines for common ailments, the doctors also guided the locals on basic and mandatory hygiene and sanitation, Health Awareness and precautionary measures to be taken in the prevailing rainy and cold weather conditions. A total strength of 250 patients (male, female & children) were treated during the camp.

The local populace was very grateful to receive the Medical, Dental and Veterinary facilities during the camp and expressed their gratitude to the Indian Army.