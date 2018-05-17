Army organises medical camps

Srinagar, May 16:
With the objective to provide health facilities at the door step of the people, the Army organised Medical Camps in collaboration with Borderless Foundation (NGO) at Surpharao and Chhatargul.
A Team of highly experienced doctors from the Army attended to more than 1200 patients at these Camps and contributed their services to improve the health of villagers. The teams at both the places consisted of specialist doctors which comprised of two physicians, one orthopedic, one lady gynecologist and one pediatrician.
People of all age groups came forward to benefit from the medical camps and free medication was also provided to the patients. The Medical Camps also created awareness among the gathering against various ailments and maintaining good health and hygiene.