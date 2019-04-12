Army organises friendly match at Gutlibagh

April 12, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

A Cricket Match was organised for the local youngsters by Gutlibagh Army Camp.

The event was contested with fervor and enthusiasm between the Army and the local children. The match helped showcase their hidden talent and same was evident in their enthusiasm which was displayed on the field. The sporting event was a grand success and evoked tremendous response from the enthusiastic cricket lovers of the Awaam. The local team won the closely contested match. They thoroughly enjoyed the game and were later served with hot beverages and refreshments. The children displayed a lot of interest and enthusiasm during the match and requested for organizing more such events in future as it provides an opportunity to hone their skills.