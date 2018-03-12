Army organises examination for computer students

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar:
Chinar Youth Club, Baramulla has been imparting skill based training to the local youth since April 2016 in hospitality, retail, course on computer concepts, computer hardware, fashion designing and personality development.
The club has met with huge success amongst the local populace and all courses are fully subscribed. With a capacity of training 660 youth per year, the club not only provides quality education to the students but also assist them in placements post completion of the course.
The students undergoing Course on Computer Concepts batch were sent for their final exams at NIELIT (National Institute of Electronics and Information Technology), Srinagar on 10 Mar 18.
The exam was held at the NIELIT Centre, Rangreth, and Srinagar. A total of 21 students appeared for the exam. They will be provided with certificates on qualifying the exam by NIELIT which is an organisation under Ministry of Electronics and Information, Government of India. It would always be the utmost endeavour of the Indian Army to provide quality education to the youth of Kashmir valley and equip them suitably for their future.
