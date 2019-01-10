About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Army only facilitators for peace in J&K: Rawat

Published at January 10, 2019 02:34 PM 0Comment(s)297views


Army only facilitators for peace in J&K: Rawat

Press Trust of India

New Delhi

The Army has managed the situation well along the borders with China and Pakistan and there should be no cause for concern, Army chief Gen Bipin Rawat said Thursday.

Rawat, speaking at his annual press conference, also said the situation in Jammu and Kashmir needs to be improved further.

"We are only facilitators for peace in J&K," he said.

"We have managed the situation well along the northern and western borders," Gen Rawat said, adding that there should be no cause for concern.

Advertisement

    Leave a Reply










    Our Columnists

    Shujaat

    Shujaat Bukhari

    Suhail

    Suhail Ahmad

    Saeed

    Saeed Naqvi

    Akmal

    Akmal Hanan

    Shoeb

    Shoeb Hamid

    Rouf

    Rouf Bhat


    Back To Top