Army officers ring forces personnel for voting preferences in Ladakh, DC asks GOC to sensitize officials

May 11, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

District Development Commissioner Leh, Avny Lavasa has asked Ladakh based General Officer Commanding 14 Corps to sensitize his officers about the sanctity of election process.

In a communiqué to Army Commander, DC Leh has written that a complaint has been received from a contesting candidate for the Ladakh Parliamentary Constituency for the Lok Sabha elections, 2019, where in it is alleged that there are malpractices on part of various Commanding Officers of the Indian Army in the electronic postal ballot system. It is alleged that the Commanding Officers are telephonically asking soldiers for their voting preference rather than supplying to them the ballot paper for casting their votes.

“This is a gross violation of secrecy of voting and a malpractice that has the potential to invite strict legal action. In this context, it is requested that all the concerned officers may be sensitized about the issue and the sanctity of election process maintained,” the letter reads.