Army officer suffers gunshot injury in Ladakh

June 01, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Troops hurt in landmine blast near LoC

An Army officer was injured in a firing incident in the Ladakh region of Jammu and Kashmir on Friday, a defence spokesman said

"An officer deployed in the Pratap Pur Sector suffered gunshot wound at around 1050 hours today (Friday)," defence spokesman in Srinagar Col Rajesh Kalia said.

He said the injured officer was evacuated to a nearby military hospital and is under treatment.

Details of the incident are being ascertained, the spokesman added.

Meanwhile, an army man was injured critically in a landmine explosion near the Line of Control (LoC) in Krishna Ghati sector of Poonch district.

A police official said the army man was on a routine patrol duty at Nagi Tekri- the forward area of Krishna Ghati when he accidentally stepped on the mine near the LoC.

“In the incident, the army man identified as Vikram Azad 4 MLI sustained injuries and was immediately shifted to a nearby military health facility,” he said.

Vikram was later shifted to the army’s Udhampur command hospital for advanced treatment, he said.