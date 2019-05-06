Army officer, porter injured in cross-LoC firing

May 06, 2019 | Nazim Ali Manhas

An army officer and a porter were injured during the cross-LoC shelling between India and Pakistan in Poonch and Rajouri districts.

The army officer was injured in Krishna Ghati sector area of Mendhar, Poonch while the porter got injured at Keri sector area of Rajouri district, defense sources said.

They said that the Commanding Officer of an army unit received splinter injury in cross-LoC shelling and was taken to the hospital where his condition is stated to be stable.

Meanwhile, the army porter who had received critical splinter injuries has been identified as Mohammad Mahroof son of Makhan Mohammad, a resident of Challas village and was shifted to nearby hospital where from he was referred to Army command hospital for advance treatment.

“Today on 05 May 2019 at about 1100 hours, Pak initiated unprovoked cease fire violation by shelling with artillery and firing of small arms along LoC in Krishna Ghati Sector, District Poonch & in Keri Sector, District Rajouri(J&K,”they added.

Jammu based defence PRO also confirmed the cross-border firing and said that the firing was retaliate by the Indian Army with the same caliber.