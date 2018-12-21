About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Army officer killed, another injured in sniper attack along LoC in Jumgund

Published at December 21, 2018 06:19 PM 0Comment(s)543views


Agencies

Srinagar

An army officer was killed and another injured critically in a ‘sniper attack’ by Pakistan army along the Line of Control in north Kashmir's Kupwara district on Friday afternoon.

Official sources told a local news agency that Pakistan army in “violation of ceasefire” opened the sniper fire upon the army’s 2/8 GR posts in Jumgund area along the LoC.

Two army officers suffered serious injuries in the attack and the injured were immediately evacuated to military hospital Drugmulla where Junior Commissioned Officer (JCO) Subidar Gamar Thapa (42) succumbed to injuries, they said.

The injured has been identified as Junior Commissioned officer (JCO) Subidar Raman Thapa who was later referred to army’s 92 base hospital Badamibagh Srinagar for advanced treatment.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Kupwara Ambarkar Shriram Dinkar also confirmed the death of the JCO and injuries to another.

He said that details with regard to the incident are being ascertained.

{GNS}

