Army officer justifies troops dragging militant bodies

‘Militant bodies could be booby-trapped’
PTIJaipur, Sep 15:
South Western Command chief Lt Gen. Cherish Mathson said Saturday the Army personnel dragged bodies of militants instead of picking them up as they could be booby-trapped.
The comment comes after a video of army men dragging a dead Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) militant by chains tethered to his legs in Jammu and Kashmir surfaced, triggering accusations of human rights violation.
This followed an encounter in which three militants were killed and 12 security personnel injured in the state's Reasi district on Thursday.
"Militants tie IEDs ( improvised explosive devices) and grenades around their bodies and there is a threat to army men if they pick up the body. It is a drill of the army to drag the body with ropes to save themselves from activated IEDs or other explosives," Mathson said on the sidelines of a press conference on Haifa Day celebrations.