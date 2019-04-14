Army officer injured after falling into gorge in Kupwara

April 14, 2019 | Agencies

An army Major was injured critically Satuday night after he slipped into a gorge in the upper reaches of Kumkadi forests in north Kashmir’s Kupwara district.



A police official told a local news agency that the Major of 57 RR slipped into the gorge during a patrol in Kumkadi area of Haihama adjacent to Machil sector along the Line of Control (LoC).



The officer identified as Vikash sustained serious injuries and was immediately shifted to military hospital Drugmulla.



He was later taken to army's 92 base hospital Badamibagh Srinagar for specialized treatment.

(GNS)