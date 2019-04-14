About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
Write To us
Site Category Google
  • Search
April 14, 2019 | Agencies

Army officer injured after falling into gorge in Kupwara

An army Major was injured critically Satuday night after he slipped into a gorge in the upper reaches of Kumkadi forests in north Kashmir’s Kupwara district.

A police official told a local news agency that the Major of 57 RR slipped into the gorge during a patrol in Kumkadi area of Haihama adjacent to Machil sector along the Line of Control (LoC).

The officer identified as Vikash sustained serious injuries and was immediately shifted to military hospital Drugmulla.

He was later taken to army's 92 base hospital Badamibagh Srinagar for specialized treatment.

(GNS)

Archive

Digital Edition

Most Viewed


1
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
2
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
3
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
4
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
5
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
6
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
7
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
8
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
9
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
10
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
April 14, 2019 | Agencies

Army officer injured after falling into gorge in Kupwara

              

An army Major was injured critically Satuday night after he slipped into a gorge in the upper reaches of Kumkadi forests in north Kashmir’s Kupwara district.

A police official told a local news agency that the Major of 57 RR slipped into the gorge during a patrol in Kumkadi area of Haihama adjacent to Machil sector along the Line of Control (LoC).

The officer identified as Vikash sustained serious injuries and was immediately shifted to military hospital Drugmulla.

He was later taken to army's 92 base hospital Badamibagh Srinagar for specialized treatment.

(GNS)

News From Rising Kashmir

;