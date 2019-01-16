About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Army officer dies of heart attack in Poonch

Published at January 16, 2019 12:04 AM


Press Trust of India

Jammu, Jan 15:

A Junior Commissioned Officer (JCO) died Tuesday apparently after suffering a massive heart attack while performing his duty near the Line of Control (LoC) in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said.
The JCO was on duty at a post in Sonawali Gali in Mankote sector when he suddenly fell unconscious on Tuesday morning, they said.
The officer was then shifted to the hospital where he was declared brought dead, he said, adding that the body was handed over to his unit after legal formalities.

