Army officer among two injured in cross LoC firing

May 05, 2019 | Press Trust of India

An Army officer and a porter were injured Sunday in cross Line of Control (LoC) firing in Poonch and Rajouri districts of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said.



While the colonel-rank officer was injured in Krishna Ghati sector of Poonch district, the 25-year-old porter suffered splinter injuries when a mortar shell exploded near him in Keri sector of Rajouri district, they said.



Both the injured were evacuated to a hospital and their condition was stated to be "stable", the officials said.



Earlier, a defence spokesman said Pakistan violated ceasefire by resorting to unprovoked shelling in the two sectors at around 11 a.m., prompting the Indian Army to give a befitting response.



The officials said the shelling was intense in both the sectors, causing panic among the people who were asked to stay indoors to avoid any casualty.



The cross-border firing stopped around 1.15 p.m. in Krishna Ghati sector, only to resume again around 3.25 p.m. till 5.15 p.m., they said.



Army porter Mohammad Mahroof, a resident of Challas village, suffered splinter injuries when a mortar shell exploded near him in Keri sector, the officials said, adding he was given immediate medical aid and was later evacuated to an Army hospital.



Two residential houses were also damaged, while a few cattle also perished in the Pakistani shelling which was still continuing intermittently, the officials said.





