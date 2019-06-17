Army officer among three injured in ongoing Anantnag gunfight

June 17, 2019 | RK Online Desk

Three Army men including an officer were injured in an ongoing gunfight with militants at Bidoora village of south Kashmir's Anantnag district.

Official sources said that Army officer of Major rank namely Rahul Verma along with two other personnel sustained injuries during the fresh exchange of gunfight.

A police officer said the injured were immediately evacuated to nearby military hospital for treatment.

Earlier, two bodies were spotted by government forces near the site of the gunfight.

He said that the fresh gunfight started amid the joint team was searching the area resulting in injuries to the three soldiers.

Earlier, gunfight broke out between militants and forces as the later launched cordon and search operation following a specific information about the presence of some militants in the area. (GNS)

