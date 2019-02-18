Army officer among four troops killed, other injured in Pulwama gunfight

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar
Four Army men including an officer were killed and another Army man was injured in a gunfight at Pinglena area of south Kashmir's Pulwama district on Monday.
Reports said that Army, special operations group of police and parsmilitary CRPF launched a cordon in the area after receiving inputs about the presence of some militants.
As the forces were zeroing in on the suspected location and fired some warning shots, the militants fired triggering a gunfight in which four Army men including a Major were killed, said a police official said.
He identified the slain Army men as Major DS Dondial, Head Constable Save Ram, Sepoy Ajay Kumar and Seooy Hari Singh.
"The critically injured armyman has been identified as Sepoy Gulzar Mohd who has been evacuated to army's 92 base hospital Badamibagh Srinagar for treatment".
A civilian namely Mushtaq Ahmad is said to have received critical wounds during the exchange of gunfight, said a police officer.
When reports last came in, the searches were going on in the area to trace out the militants. (GNS)