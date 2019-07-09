Army officer among 3 killed in road accidents

July 09, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

An Army captain was among three people to have been killed in two separate road accidents in Udhampur and Jammu districts of Jammu and Kashmir, police said Monday.

Captain Naveeta Ranjan, a resident of Rajasthan's Jaipur, was killed after she lost control over her private car, which skidded off the road and rammed into a concrete shed near Ghari village in the Rehmbal area on Sunday, an official said.

He said the critically injured officer was rushed to hospital, where she breathed her last. Police has registered a case and further investigation is on, the official added.

He said a father-son duo were killed when their car plunged into a canal after being hit by a bus at Domana in the outskirts of the city on the Jammu-Akhnoor Road on Sunday. The deceased were identified as Rampal Sharma and his son Sayan Sharma, residents of Doomi-Sobka village, the official said.