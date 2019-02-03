Army not cooperating in identification process: Admin tells SHRC

Srinagar:
Civil and Police administration on Saturday informed State Human Rights Commission (SHRC) that army wasn’t cooperating in identification process of the forces personnel.
The report filed by the Ganderbal police and the deputy commissioner Ganderbal before the State Human Rights Commission (SHRC) said that—army wasn’t cooperating to the request made by the police to seek identification of soldiers involved in the alleged “abduction and beating” of four civilians in October 2018.
The report states that the response from the commandant of army unit of Manasbal was still awaited.
The police and the deputy commissioner Ganderbal’s reply has come to the petition filed by the chairman International Forum for Justice and Human Rights (IFJHR) Muhammad Ahsan Untoo in case number SHRC/388/2018 dated October 12, 2018.
The reply reads that on October 5, 2018, police station Ganderbal received specific information that some unknown militants were taking shelter in village Warpoh, of Ganderbal. “On this information, police party of police component, army’s 5 RR, and other forces cordoned off the village. During the search unknown militants fired upoun the forces which was retaliated and during the brief exchange of fire, militants managed to escape and the FIOR number 211/2018 was lodged and investigations taken up.
“During the course of investigation, one person namely Raouf Ahmed Raina of Warpoh was found involved in the instant case and was subsequently arrested who is presently bailed out by the sessions court Ganderbal. However, further investigations are going on. The report said that on October 8, 2018, received a written complaint from one Zahida Akhter daughter of Abdul Gani Raina of Warpoh, Ganderbal that some unknown army personnel barged into their house and beat up the inmates’ o and also damaged the property.
“Besides their four family members that include Shabir Ahmed Raina, Abdul Gani Raina, Sonaullah Raina and Muhammad Yousuf Bhat, all residents of Ganderbal, were abducted by the army and were later dropped at Bemina Bypass Srinagar in an unconscious condition who were later taken to SKIMS, Bemina for treatment. ON this complaint, a case FIR no 213/2018 was registered. For identification of army personnel request has been made to commandant 3 Sector RR Manasbal vide this office letter number CRB/Crime GbL/2018/43314/17 to intimate as to in whose area of responsibility village Warpoh falls where from reply is still awaited. The petitioner while expressing his serious concern over the non-cooperation of army in identifying the soldiers who ruthlessly tortured the four innocent civilians who had committed no fault and yet were left on road in injured condition. “The issue needs to be given a serious attention and the soldiers who merciless beat up four innocents must be booked as per the law,” he said.