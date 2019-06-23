Army motorcycle expedition flagged off

June 23, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

An Army Motorcycle Expedition to commemorate the 20th anniversary of Kargil Diwas was flagged off from Leh by Lt Gen YK Joshi, GOC Fire and Fury Corps on 21 June.

Comprising of six young riders led by Capt Shaunak Bhate and Capt Vishnu Nair from the Sahas aur Yogyata Regiment (Fire & Fury Sappers), the expedition will cover seven states and 3150 km, with an aim to celebrate the Indian Army’s spirit for adventure, starting from the high altitude city of Leh and will traverse through the heart of the country down south to Ahmedabad.

In keeping with its stated objectives, the expedition has been named ‘Veterans & Next of Kins (NoK) Outreach’ and ‘Know your Army’ Motorcycle Expedition. The team will touch the states of Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Delhi, Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan and Gujarat. From High Altitude Areas of Eastern Ladakh and hills of Nainital & Almora, the expedition will cross the Indian Heartland in the plains, where maximum of the Veteran community resides.