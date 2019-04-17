About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
Write To us
April 17, 2019 | Shafat Mir

Army men thrash SDM Dooru, 4 others

They pointed guns at us, threatened to kill us all: SDM
Writes to CEO, DC Ang; seeks registration of FIR against troops

 Army men Tuesday morning manhandled and thrashed the Sub District Magistrate (SDM) Dooru and four of his subordinates and damaged their vehicle.
The SDM was heading towards Vessu area for poll duty when the incident took place.
“I got a call from District Magistrate and he told me to come to Vessu to review poll preparations. As we headed towards the destination in our official vehicle (which has J&K government and SDM Dooru board on display), we were let off at several checkpoints by the forces personnel on Srinagar-Jammu highway. Despite being no convoy day, the army men halted the civilian traffic,” SDM Dooru, Ghulam Rasool Wani said.
He said their vehicle was stopped by army men near Dalwach at Ujroo crossing at Qazigund near the under construction bridge.
“We stopped the vehicle. We waited for the signal of the army men to proceed further. However, some army men wearing black uniforms surrounded our official vehicle and thrashed the driver. When I came down to introduce myself, the army men grabbed my collar and dragged me to some distance. The army men then forced my three other employees to come out of the vehicle on gunpoint and beat them too,” SDM said.
He said despite making repeated pleas that they were to attend Deputy Commissioner Anantnag at Vessu and were government employees, the army men didn’t listen to them. “Instead, they pointed guns at us and threatened to kill all of us while using abusive language. They also snatched my and driver’s phone and broke those into pieces. The army men also took away poll documents. It was only after Deputy Commissioner Anantnag reached the spot that we were set free”.
The authorities are yet to lodge an FIR in the incident.
“We were on official duty and not for any personal work. I have requested DC Anantnag and SSP Kulgam to lodge an FIR in this regard as the army men not only made physical assault on us but also stopped us from doing our official duty”, the SDM said.
He said written a letter to SHO Police Station Qazigund seeking registration of FIR against the army men.
A copy of the letter has also been sent to Chief Electoral Officer J&K, Divisional Commissioner Kashmir, DIG South Kashmir, DC Anantnag and SSP Kulgam.
“It is requested that FIR be lodged against the army men under the relevant provisions of law for manhandling, intimidating and resorting to violence against the undersigned and my officials and obstructing us from performing our official duties including that of the election duty,” read the letter.
When contacted, Defense spokesperson, Colonel Rajesh Kalia said they were ascertaining the facts.

;