About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
Write To us
Site Category Google
  • Search
March 31, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Army men go ‘berserk’ in Shopian village: Locals

Locals from Ratnipora village of south Kashmir’s Shopian district Saturday alleged that army soldiers from a nearby camp went berserk during the intervening night of Friday and Saturday—barging into residential houses.
The locals alleged that the forces personnel thrashed people and ransacked houses. “It was a hell like situation as unbridled army soldiers created fear psychosis in the dead of the night,” the locals alleged.
Last week the area had witnessed a gunfight in which at least 2 militants were killed.
Locals from the village while recounting the horror told news agency CNS that they were asleep when the sound of jackboots woke them up.
“Army men without asking anything created noisy scenes. They barged into houses and started beating people irrespective of their age and gender,” they said adding even their cell phones were damaged by army men.
The locals blamed army soldiers from 34 Rashtriya Rifles based in Chowdhary Gund Camp for the mess. “The armed men didn’t listen to anyone and even they didn’t give any reason for their illegal action. We were scared and some of us escaped from the spot. We can’t express the scary scene in words.” The terrified locals said that at least 8 people sustained injuries while one of them whom they identified as Muhammad Shafi Naikoo son of Ghulam Muhammad.
Srinagar based Defense spokesperson Colonel Rajesh Kalia denied the allegations—saying no army personnel was involved in manhandling of any civilian or ransacking of any property in Shopian village.

 

Latest News

Two youth injured in Army firing in Pulwama

Two youth injured in Army firing in Pulwama

Mar 30 | Javid Sofi
One dead, two injured as avalanche hits Doda

One dead, two injured as avalanche hits Doda

Mar 30 | Press Trust of India
2 labourers die after falling at construction site in Anantnag

2 labourers die after falling at construction site in Anantnag

Mar 30 | Agencies
Jaitley buttresses Modi’s perception, right or wrong: Soz

Jaitley buttresses Modi’s perception, right or wrong: Soz

Mar 30 | Agencies
KPPA elects new body at Srinagar Press Club

KPPA elects new body at Srinagar Press Club

Mar 30 | Rising Kashmir News
DC Bandipora suspends 4 teachers for violating MCC

DC Bandipora suspends 4 teachers for violating MCC

Mar 30 | Rising Kashmir News
Civilian shot dead in Baramulla

Civilian shot dead in Baramulla

Mar 30 | Noor-ul-Haq
CRPF personnel injured in Pulwama grenade attack

CRPF personnel injured in Pulwama grenade attack

Mar 30 | Javid Sofi
Suspected militants lob grenade on CRPF bunker in Pulwama

Suspected militants lob grenade on CRPF bunker in Pulwama

Mar 30 | Agencies
Road accident in Pak kills six school girls, driver

Road accident in Pak kills six school girls, driver

Mar 30 | Press Trust of India
Modi

Modi 'big liar', pray for his defeat across India: Farooq Abdullah

Mar 30 | Junaid Kathju
Former Congress Minister Sham Lal joins BJP

Former Congress Minister Sham Lal joins BJP

Mar 30 | Agencies
EC notice to Railways on use of cups with chowkidar slogan

EC notice to Railways on use of cups with chowkidar slogan

Mar 30 | Pt
Palestinian killed by Israel fire: Gaza ministry

Palestinian killed by Israel fire: Gaza ministry

Mar 30 | AFP/Press Trust of India
Car damaged in blast on Srinagar-Jammu highway

Car damaged in blast on Srinagar-Jammu highway

Mar 30 | RK Online Desk
Bad road conditions damaging Kashmir economy, normal life: KEA

Bad road conditions damaging Kashmir economy, normal life: KEA

Mar 30 | Rising Kashmir News
Why shouldn

Why shouldn't Modi get credit for Balakot strike, asks Rajnath

Mar 30 | Press Trust of India
Heavy rains, windstorm wreak havoc in parts of Baramulla

Heavy rains, windstorm wreak havoc in parts of Baramulla

Mar 30 | Noor ul Haq
Forces launch CASO in Shopian village

Forces launch CASO in Shopian village

Mar 30 | Rising Kashmir News
ITBP sub-inspector shoots himself dead in Kunzer

ITBP sub-inspector shoots himself dead in Kunzer

Mar 30 | Rising Kashmir News
Militants, forces exchange gunfire in Kokernag

Militants, forces exchange gunfire in Kokernag

Mar 30 | Rising Kashmir News
Facebook to tighten live stream access after Christchurch mosque attac ...

Facebook to tighten live stream access after Christchurch mosque attac ...

Mar 30 | AFP/Press Trust of India
Archive

Digital Edition

Most Viewed


1
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
2
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
3
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
4
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
5
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
6
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
7
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
8
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
9
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
10
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
March 31, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Army men go ‘berserk’ in Shopian village: Locals

              

Locals from Ratnipora village of south Kashmir’s Shopian district Saturday alleged that army soldiers from a nearby camp went berserk during the intervening night of Friday and Saturday—barging into residential houses.
The locals alleged that the forces personnel thrashed people and ransacked houses. “It was a hell like situation as unbridled army soldiers created fear psychosis in the dead of the night,” the locals alleged.
Last week the area had witnessed a gunfight in which at least 2 militants were killed.
Locals from the village while recounting the horror told news agency CNS that they were asleep when the sound of jackboots woke them up.
“Army men without asking anything created noisy scenes. They barged into houses and started beating people irrespective of their age and gender,” they said adding even their cell phones were damaged by army men.
The locals blamed army soldiers from 34 Rashtriya Rifles based in Chowdhary Gund Camp for the mess. “The armed men didn’t listen to anyone and even they didn’t give any reason for their illegal action. We were scared and some of us escaped from the spot. We can’t express the scary scene in words.” The terrified locals said that at least 8 people sustained injuries while one of them whom they identified as Muhammad Shafi Naikoo son of Ghulam Muhammad.
Srinagar based Defense spokesperson Colonel Rajesh Kalia denied the allegations—saying no army personnel was involved in manhandling of any civilian or ransacking of any property in Shopian village.

 

News From Rising Kashmir

;