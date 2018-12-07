Army man suspected of firing at cop in Bulandshahr violence fled to Kashmir: Report

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar
An Army man has emerged as a key suspect in the killing of a police inspector in mob frenzy over cow slaughter in Uttar Pradesh's Bulandshahr, a media report said on Friday.
Quoting sources, NDTV reported that the Police was investigating whether the Army man Jeetu Fauji, who is posted in Srinagar, could have fired at Inspector Subodh Kumar Singh.
“It is too soon to say conclusively that Jeetu Fauji is the one who shot Singh,” NDTV quoted a senior investigating officer as having said.
The report said two police teams were coming to Jammu and Kashmir to track down Jeetu, who is seen in various videos of the mob violence in Bulandshahr.
Police has arrested four persons for the mob violence which erupted after cow carcasses were found scattered in a forest near a village.
Inspector Subodh Kumar Singh and his team had gone to the village to tackle the violence when they came under attack.
In the video of the incident, a wild mob is seen chasing the policemen and shouting: "Maaro, take his gun!" Inspector Singh was assaulted with a sharp weapon and then shot in the head.
In one of the mobile videos apparently taken by the rioters, the police officer is seen with a man looking like Jeetu around the time he was killed.
Mother of Jeetu claims that her son was in Kargil
There are other videos, as per the report, in which the same man is present and part of the mob.