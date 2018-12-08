Army man suspected of Bulandshahr cop's killing detained in Sopore: Report

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar
An Army man suspected of shooting at a police inspector in mob frenzy over cow slaughter in Uttar Pradesh's Bulandshahr has been detained, reported NDTV on Saturday.
Jitendra Malik, who is also known as Jeetu Fauji in Bulandshahr, was detained last night by a team of the Uttar Pradesh police from north Kashmir's Sopore town, the report said.
“Jitendra, who is posted in Srinagar, was in his hometown Bulandshahr on 15 day leave when the mob violence took place, and can be seen in various videos shot that day,” said the report.
Quoting sources, NDTV reported that Police was investigating whether Jitendra could have fired the shot that killed a police inspector Subodh Kumar Singh, who had rused to the area along with his team when the violence broke in the village.
Earlier, the top officer in Bulandshahr, and two other officers were transferred for not being fast enough in reacting to the situation that arose after animal carcasses were found. The transfer followed after a high-level meeting by the Director General of Police (DGP) OP Singh. Singh had submitted the report to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.