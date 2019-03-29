About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
March 29, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Army man slips to death in Boniyar

An Army man died after he slipped and rolled down into a deep gorge in upper reaches of Boniyar sector of north Kashmir’s Baramulla district, a police official said on Friday. 

He said the Army man identified as Naik Parvez Ahmad of 5 Grenadiers was part of patrolling party when he slipped and rolled down down into a gorge at Turna area of Boniyar along Line of Control (LoC) Thursday evening.

In the incident, Parvez, a resident of Rajasthan sustained serious injuries and was immediately shifted to nearby hospital in unconscious state.

However, doctors present there declared him brought dead on arrival. (GNS)

