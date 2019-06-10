Army man slips into Kishenganga river in Gurez

June 10, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

An army man along with his service weapon and other gear drowned in river Kishenganga after he slipped into it during routine patrolling along Line of Control (LoC) in Gurez sector of north Kashmir’s Bandipora district.

Official sources told news agency GNS that sepoy Sabrinath (belt no15800560A) of 51 RR slipped into fast flowing river Kishenganga near Hussangam area of Tulail in Gurez during the intervening night of June 8 and 9.

The other army personnel tried to rescue their colleague who drowned along with service rifle and ammunition but to no avail, they said.

The army has rushed special divers to trace out the missing army man and when this report was filed the searches were going on.