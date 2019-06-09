Army man slips into Kishenganga in Gurez

June 09, 2019 | Agencies

An army man drowned in river Kishenganga along with his service weapon and other gear after slipping into it during routine patrol along Line of Control (LoC) in Gurez sector of north Kashmir's Bandipora district.



Official sources told Srinagar based news agency that the sepoy Sabrinath (belt no. 15800560A) of 51 RR slipped into fast flowing river Kishenganga near Hussangam area of Tulail in Gurez during intervening night of June 8 and 9.



His colleagues tried to rescue him but couldn't. The army has rushed special divers to trace out the missing man.



A police officer confirmed the drowning of the personnel and said that the searches to find him are underway.



The Kishenganga river flows into Pakistan and is known as Neelam Valley and as per sources there is possibility that the water may have taken the body towards the territory controlled by Pakistan.

(GNS)