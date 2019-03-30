Army man slipped into gorge; dies

March 30, 2019 | Noor ul Haq

An army man of 5 Grenadiers died after he slipped into a deep gorge in Boniyar area of north Kashmir’s Baramulla district along Line of Control on Thursday.

A defense spokesman said that an army soldier Naik Parvej Ahmad slipped into a deep gorge during a patrol in Turna area of Boniyar near the Line of Control (LoC).

“NK Parvej, of army’s 5 Grenadiers was killed in the line of duty along Line of Control in Baramulla district on 28 March,” he said. After slipping into a deep gorge, Parvej, a resident of Rajasthan, sustained serious injuries.

"The injured army soldier was immediately shifted to a nearby hospital in an unconscious state. However the doctors declared him dead on arrival," the army spokesman added.

