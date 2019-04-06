Army man shot dead in Sopore

April 06, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Unknown gunmen shot dead an army man at Warpora village of Sopore in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district on Saturday.

Reports said that the gunmen fired upon Muhammad Rafeeq Yatoo at his residence at Warpora at around 5:25 pm.

He was taken to a near by hospital, however, he died on the way, sources said.

They said said that Yatoo, who was posted with Army's JAKLI regiment, was at home on leave when he was shot at.

SSP Sopore Javid Iqbal said the militants fired upon Yatoo from point blank range and he suffered critical injuries.

He said that a team of forces has rushed to the spot and further details are awaited.

Meanwhile, Army, Special Operations Group of Police and paramilitary CRPF cordoned off the area and launched a hunt to nab the attackers. (GNS)