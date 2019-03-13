Army man shot dead in Pulwama village, forces launch searches

March 13, 2019 | Agencies

A 25-year-old Army man was shot dead by suspected militants at Pingleena village in south Kashmir’s Pulwama district on Wednesday afternoon.

Reports reaching a local news agency said that an army man Ashiq Hussain of Jakli son of Mohd Yousuf Naik was shot at by the masked gunmen believed to be militants outside his home at Naik Mohalla in Pingleena village this afternoon.

A police officer while confirming it told the news agency that the army man was immediately evacuated to nearby hospital where doctors declared him brought dead.

Soon after the incident a joint team of army and SOG launched a cordon-and-search operation in the area to nab the assailants.

(GNS)