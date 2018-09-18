Army man shot dead in Kulgam

Shafat MirKulgam:
Militants, who disguised as mediamen, killed a Territorial army man and ex-Ikhwan command inside his house in Shurat village of south Kashmir's Kulgam district on Monday .
"Three persons, who identified themselves as media men, entered the house of army man Mukhtar Ahmad Malik at village Shurat in Kulgam in the morning. They entered the house on the pretext of interviewing him as he was at home for the mourning of his son, who had died in a road accident last week,” said one of Malik’s relatives.
He said the militants fired from point blank range towards the army man and left the house later.
Malik, who belonged to 162 bn TA, sustained critical bullet wounds in this attack and was taken to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead
Malik's son died on September 15 after battling for life at an Army hospital for four days following an accident.
After the army man’s killing, police, CRPF and army men rushed to the area and launched cordon and search operation to track down the militants. However, no arrests were reported.
A police official said police have registered a case and launched manhunt to track them down.
Mukhtar was formerly a counter insurgent and affiliated with Ikhwan.
During his stint as Ikhwan commander from 1994 to 2002, he was accused of killing and torturing many unarmed civilians mostly having association with Jamaat-i-Islami. He was also accused of being behind the killing of Jamat leader and two-time MLA Kulgam, Abdul Razak Mir of Bachroo village of Kulgam in 1997.
Mukhtar was inducted into Territorial army unit after Ikhwan was disbanded in 2002.
Mukhtar was laid to rest at his native place. The local media men were not allowed to cover his funeral prayers, which was mostly attended by his relatives and neighbors.
As per a local media person, they were disallowed to cover the funeral and were chased away from the area by relatives of the slain armyman, while some were hit with sticks also.