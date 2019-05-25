Army man shoots self dead in Pattan

May 25, 2019 | Rk Online Desk

An Army man allegedly committed suicide by shooting himself with his service rifle inside the camp in north Kashmir’s Pattan on Saturday.

Reports said that an army man of 22 Engineering Regiment, posted at Hamrey Pattan, shot himself while on duty today at around 11:00 am.

Soon after the incident, his colleagues immediately rushed towards him and found him in a pool of blood.

The injured army man was rushed to a nearby military hospital where doctors declared him dead, they said.

The deceased army man was identified as Sepoy Battini Tirupati Rao (22).

A police officer also confirmed the incident and said that a case under relevant sections of law has been registered and further investigation initiated. (GNS)