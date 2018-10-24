Army man shoots himself to death in north Kashmir

Srinagar:
An army man committed suicide by shooting self with his service rifle at Kaman Post along the Line of Control (LoC) in Uri sector of north Kashmir’s Baramulla district on Tuesday, police said.
“Sepoy Devindrappa Gulgandi (27) of 4th Madrass posted at Kaman Post today in the afternoon shoots himself inside an army bunker while he was on duty,” a police officer told GNS, adding that the soldier suffered serious injuries in the incident.
Following the gunshot, the colleagues rushed towards the soldier and found him in a pool of blood, he said, adding that the soldier was immediately taken to nearby military hospital where doctors declared him brought dead. It could not be immediately known why the soldier took this extreme step, he said. Meanwhile, the officer said that a case has been registered and further investigations have been taken up.