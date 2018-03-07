About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Army man shoots himself to death in Kupwara

Published at March 07, 2018 11:46 AM 0Comment(s)2139views


Rising Kashmir News

Srinagar

An army man committed suicide by shooting self with his service rifle in Langate area of north Kashmir’s Kupwara district today wee hours, police said.

“Sepoy Birender Sinha (27), of 30 Rashtriya Rifles today morning shoots himself at army headquarters camp in Langate while he was on duty,” a police officer said, adding that the soldier suffered serious head injuries in the incident.

Following the gunshot, the colleagues rushed towards the soldier and found him in a pool of blood, he said, adding that the soldier was immediately taken to military hospital Drugmulla where doctors declared him brought dead.

After conducting the post-mortem in the Hospital, the body will be flown to his native place in Assam, he said.

It could not be immediately known why the soldier took this extreme step, he said.

Meanwhile, the officer said that a case has been registered and further investigations have been taken up. (GNS)

