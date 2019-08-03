About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
August 03, 2019 06:00:00 | Javid Sofi

Army man, militant killed in Shopian gunfight

Army vehicle damaged in IED blast

 An army man and a militant were killed in an encounter at Pandoshan village of south Kashmir's Shopian district on Friday.
A police official said forces comprising Army's 34 Rashtriya Rifles, Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and Special Operations Group (SOG) of Jammu and Kashmir Police jointly laid siege around Pandoshan village of Shopian on Thursday evening after receiving inputs about presence of militants there.
He said after initiating searches for militants, the search party came under fire from militants hiding in Itoo Mohalla, a congested area of the village around 1:00 am on Friday.
"The fire was returned by troops, leading to an encounter. The intermittent exchange of firing continued till late evening,” the official said.
He said in the initial exchange of gunfire, an army man Sepoy Rambir of 8 JAT, who was presently posted with 34 Rashtriya Rifles, was grievously injured.
He was evacuated to 92 base hospital in Srinagar, where he succumbed to injuries.
Another army man identified as Sepoy Deepak was also injured in the initial exchange of gunfire with militants.
Sepoy Deepak was also evacuated to army hospital in Srinagar, where he is undergoing treatment.
Later, in the evening forces recovered body of a militant from the encounter side.
Local residents said after the gunfight, many youth ventured near the encounter site and pelted stones on forces to disrupt the anti militant operation.
The forces retaliated by firing teargas shells and pellets to disperse the stone pelting youth.
Some youth sustained injuries in forces action.
Doctors at District Hospital Shopian said they received two injured among which one with pellet injury in eye was referred to Srinagar hospital for specialised treatment.
A police official said another youth with pellet injury in eye was shifted to district hospital Kulgam where from he was referred to SMHS Srinagar for specialised treatment.
The clashes were going on till late evening.
The mobile internet service was snapped in Shopian.
Meanwhile, an army vehicle suffered damage in an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) blast at a village in Shopian district.
A police official said a casper of 55 Rashtriya Rifles was hit with an IED, which was planted along a road in Watchi area of Shopian, at around 3 am.
He said the IED exploded with a bang causing partial damage to the army vehicle.
No loss of life or injury was reported in the incident.
Soon after the blast, forces cordon off a cluster of houses and searched them for militants. However, no arrests were reported.

 

 

