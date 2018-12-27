About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Army man kills colleague in Doda

Rising Kashmir News

Doda, Dec 25:

 An Army man shot dead his colleague following a spat with him in an Army camp in Doda district.
“Havialdar Rajesh Dakua was fired upon by his colleague at an army camp in Bhaderwah last night. He was brought to the hospital, where he died after ten minutes", a police officer said.
The official said Dakua, 40, was posted at 4, Rastriya Rifles headquarters at Bhaderwah.
“The army man, who opened fire on his colleague is yet to be arrested as police have asked for his custody from the Army,” he said.
The official said the exact reason behind the killing is not known.
An army official said a verbal spat over some issue is the reason behind Havadar’s rage.
“The accused will soon be handed over to the police,” he said.
The official said a Court of inquiry has been ordered into the incident.

 

 

