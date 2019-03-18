Army man killed, three injured in cross-LoC firing in Rajouri

March 18, 2019 | Nazim Ali Manhas

An army man was killed and three others were injured in cross-LoC firing in Rajouri district on Monday.

According to reports the India and Pakistan Armies exchanged heavy firing along the Line of Control (LoC) in Keri Battal of Sunderbani sector.

Four Indian Army men were injured and among them one Army man scummbed to injuries while three others are being treated at a hospital, said an official.

The firing started at around 5.30 am and it stopped at 7.15 am, he said.

(Representational picture)